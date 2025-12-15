Philip Rivers Starting Colts QB Against 49ers

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — In a press conference Monday, Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Philip Rivers is the team’s starting quarterback for their upcoming Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Steichen said 44-year-old Rivers, who came out of a five-year retirement, emerged from Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks feeling good.

Steichen expressed confidence in Rivers’ first start, particularly praising his mental command in a tough road environment.

“For him to go out there and do what he did, to put us in a position to win in a hostile environment after that long of a layoff was pretty impressive,” Steichen said.

He defended the conservative offensive game plan from Sunday, saying that it was intentional against a top defense and that Rivers executed it well.

When pressed on why Rivers is a better option than alternatives, Steichen focused on his experience and leadership.

“Getting us into the right plays, managing the game – I thought he was phenomenal in that regard. On the sidelines, his leadership, all those things that he brings to our team will be beneficial for all of us.”

The decision to move forward with Rivers is clear.

“To bring in a guy of his age and where he’s at in his career, we didn’t bring him in here to sit on the bench. I’ll say that, so he’s excited for this challenge,” Steichen confirmed.

Steichen also provided an update on quarterback Anthony Richardson, confirming he is “cleared from the eye standpoint,” but the team is only “just starting to work him back in the physical activity of everything.” Steichen said that they are now having him run, throw, and workout. When asked about activating Richardson’s practice window this week, Steichen was noncommittal, saying only, “Those are conversations that will be had with Chris Ballard and the staff.”

Ultimately, Steichen is focused on finishing out the season strong. He expressed pride in his team’s effort on Sunday despite the 18-16 loss.

“I told the guys in the locker room after the game, I’ll never question their effort. I thought those guys played hard,” he shared.

Looking ahead to the game against the 49ers, Steichen knows the team must elevate their game.

“At the end of the day, we have to find a way to finish those games. These one-score games in this league, it comes down to that, and we got to find a way to finish and get ready to go for this week, for another opportunity against San Francisco. Being back home should be great,” he emphasized.

Kickoff against the 49ers is Monday, December 22nd at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

Philip Rivers Starting Colts QB Against 49ers was originally published on wibc.com