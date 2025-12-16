Source: Kent Goodman / Kent Goodman

Tyra Banks sued for $2.8M over abandoned ice cream shop

Tyra Banks is facing a $2.8 million lawsuit over a failed ice cream shop deal in Washington, D.C. The landlord claims the project was abandoned just months after signing a long-term lease with Banks and her partners. The lawsuit alleges that the property owner was misled about the intentions of the ice cream shop, which was supposed to provide education to underserved youth. The complaint states that Banks and her partner abruptly abandoned the premises and opened a pop-up location nearby, ignoring their contractual obligations. The landlord is seeking over $2.8 million in damages, late fees, and legal costs outlined in the lease. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/tyra-banks-sued-for-s28m-over-failed-ice-cream-shop-lease