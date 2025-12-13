ISP: Drunk Driver Injures Trooper in Crash on I-465

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

***Updated at 1:05 p.m.***

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Trooper Keith Martin was hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning while he and Fortville Police Officer Lee Carnish were investigating a jackknifed semi on I-465 eastbound near Allisonville Road in Indianapolis.

Martin was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while Officer Carnish’s car was also hit, but he was uninjured.

Martin has since been released and is recovering at home. However, police say this is the third time in his four-year career that he has been hit and hurt by a driver under the influence.

The driver, 21-year-old Juan Cuatlacuatl, was arrested for driving while under the influence and injuring the trooper.

