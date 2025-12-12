The Fix: Snoop Dogg Named Team USA’s First Honorary Coach

A Cultural Moment Only Snoop Could Deliver

Snoop Dogg is stepping into a whole new arena, and honestly, it feels perfectly on brand. The music icon has officially been named Team USA’s first-ever Honorary Coach for the 2026 Winter Games in Cortina, Italy. And let me tell you—this move blends sports, culture, and pure motivation in a way only Snoop can pull off. The Snoop Dogg Team USA partnership isn’t about X’s and O’s. It’s about energy, presence, and showing up for athletes when it matters most.

More Than a Title—It’s a Movement

Instead of traditional coaching responsibilities, Snoop will serve as Team USA’s hype man and morale booster. He’ll be on the sidelines cheering for Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they face the most intense competition of their careers. This role feels natural for him, especially considering his long-standing commitment to youth sports. Through the Snoop Youth Football League, he has supported young athletes for years, helping shape future champions on and off the field. Because of that history, the Snoop Dogg Team USA collaboration carries real intention and heart.

Connecting Culture, Community, and the Future

This partnership also arrives at the perfect moment. With the 2028 Summer Games headed to Los Angeles, Snoop’s hometown pride is activated. His Coach Snoop brand already released exclusive Team USA merchandise, and proceeds help fund athlete training, education, and long-term development. So, this isn’t just a photo op. It’s a vision. And it stretches far beyond Cortina.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland called the partnership part of their Team Behind the Team initiative—spotlighting the people who lift athletes beyond the spotlight. Meanwhile, Snoop shared how honored he feels to stand behind athletes representing the country on a world stage. His excitement is real, and that enthusiasm is contagious.

A New Era of Sports Culture

At the core, the Snoop Dogg Team USA moment reflects where sports and culture are headed. Fans want authenticity. Athletes want encouragement. And communities want representation. Snoop brings all of that with ease. So when Team USA hits the ice in 2026, they’ll have a cultural icon behind them—one who understands motivation, legacy, and the power of showing up with intention.