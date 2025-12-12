Source: Getty/ASCAP

Tamar Braxton Says Cardi B ‘Needs A Course at Harvard’

R&B singer Tamar Braxton praises Cardi B’s intelligence and wants a “female Libra playbook” from the Grammy-winning rapper. Braxton credits Cardi for teaching her valuable lessons and suggests that female Libras are particularly smart. While Braxton didn’t elaborate on what she learned from Cardi, she may be alluding to Cardi’s public breakup with Offset and subsequent relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Braxton recently denied rumors of infidelity with Mendeecees Harris and called the allegations hurtful and untrue. Cardi, known for sharing life lessons on social media, has yet to create a formal playbook. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/tamar-braxton-says-cardi-b-needs-a-course-at-harvard-university-shes-so-sma