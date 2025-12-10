Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Mariah Carey Makes History Again With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Mariah Carey is back on top of the charts and this time, she’s making music history.

Her iconic holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has officially re-peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record for the longest-running No. 1 hit in chart history.



The Christmas classic has now spent a total of 19 weeks at No. 1, placing Mariah alongside Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” for the all-time record.





What’s wild is that this song came out over 30 years ago, and it still finds its way back to the top every holiday season.

Each December, streaming numbers explode, radio spins skyrocket, and suddenly Mariah’s voice becomes the unofficial soundtrack of the country.



With this new milestone, Mariah continues to extend her legacy as one of the most successful artists ever.

This also makes the song the first in history to hit No. 1 in seven different calendar years which no other artist has pulled off.

