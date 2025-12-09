Source: Martin University / martin university

Martin University to Pause All Operations at End of 2025



Indianapolis is preparing to say goodbye — at least for now — to one of its long-standing educational institutions.

Martin University, located on the city’s east side, has announced it will pause all operations at the end of 2025, marking a major shift for the school known for serving first-generation, non-traditional, and adult learners.

The university confirmed that all classes on campus will discontinue once the current semester ends. The decision, made by the Martin University Board of Trustees, comes after ongoing financial strain and declining student enrollment made it difficult for the school to sustain itself.

“Martin University’s primary focus has always been on providing its students with an outstanding education and hiring the most qualified and talented faculty and staff possible,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Joseph Perkins.

“A primary need of Martin’s is for more community support. This includes funding for its vast first-generation college students who are fighting courageously to make a better life for their families.”

Perkins also acknowledged the efforts of former president Dr. Sean Huddleston, who spent more than six years trying to stabilize operations until his departure on Nov. 28.

Despite those efforts, the board concluded that pausing operations was now necessary while they determine the university’s long-term future.

The closure marks a significant moment for Indianapolis’ educational landscape.

For decades, Martin University has served as an access point to higher education for students who often felt overlooked by traditional institutions.

The university has launched a donation effort to help support remaining operations through December.

Community members who want to contribute can visit the donation link provided by the school.

WTLC will continue sharing updates as more information becomes available about the university’s next steps and how this decision will impact students, faculty, and the surrounding community.

