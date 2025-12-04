Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Bad news GloRilla fans, but it seems like Glo’s recent announcement that she’d soon be dropping off an R&B album was much ado about nothing.

A week after the “TGIF” rapper got her fans in a tizzy after announcing that she was planning and crafting a rhythm and blues-centered project, GloRilla backtracked on the statement and admitted she was simply trolling everyone with the surprising news. During an interview with Jordan Rose for Complex News, Glo crushed the hopes of her day-one fans hearing her flip some R&B music, saying she was “lying” and was just “tryin’ to talk sh*t” when she announced an R&B album complete with guest features, such as Kirk Franklin.

Talk about a huge letdown.

Still though, Glo says that she does have some R&B features on her next project, though it doesn’t seem like it will be centered around singing and harmonizing melodies. “I will be stepping out of that era…stepping into a new era. I can’t tell y’all when it’s gonna be. But I’m excited for it, and I hope y’all like it,” she said.

While we’re sure her next album will be mostly rap-driven, we wouldn’t be surprised if she dabbled just a bit in the R&B genre to show she can flip it when she needs to, but as far as a full-length R&B project, it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards anytime soon.

Then again, you never know.

Check out the full interview below, and let us know your thoughts on GloRilla not actually dropping an R&B album in the comments section below.

GloRilla Says She Was Cappin’ About Dropping An R&B Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com