Michael Jackson Museum: Jermaine Announces New Tribute

A museum dedicated to the life and art of Michael Jackson is in development on the Côte d’Azur, with a unique collection of his artwork set to be showcased. Jermaine Jackson announced the project during the Christmas Grand Gala in Monaco, revealing plans for an immersive experience into Jackson’s creative world. The museum will feature approximately 120 drawings, paintings, and sculptures created by Jackson himself, highlighting his diverse artistic interests. An initial exhibition of Jackson’s works is scheduled for 2027 in Monaco, with the project spearheaded by Jackson Family Legacy Investments to preserve the cultural and artistic legacy of the Jackson dynasty. Source: https://time.news/michael-jackson-museum-jermaine-announces-new-tribute