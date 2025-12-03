Source:

Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Perform “Until the End of Time

R&B lovers were in for a moment last night as Leon Thomas and Coco Jones performed their cover of “Until the End of Time” together for the very first time in Cleveland.

The two powerhouse vocalists brought undeniable chemistry to the stage, blending their voices in a way that instantly had fans flooding social media.

Originally made famous as a duet by Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, “Until the End of Time” is a vocally demanding record and Leon and Coco floated through it effortlessly.

Leon’s smooth, textured tone paired with Coco’s rich, resonant vocals created a fresh, soulful take that felt both nostalgic and brand-new.

Fans in the crowd described the moment as “pure magic” and “one of the best live R&B collabs of the year.”

With both artists continuing to rise and deliver show-stopping performances across the country, this unexpected duet only adds fuel to the excitement around what each has coming next.

Whether this is a one-night moment or the start of more collaborations between the two… only time will tell. But one thing’s certain: Cleveland witnessed something special.

