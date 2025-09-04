Listen Live
Music

Leon Thomas, R&B's Hottest 'Rock Star'

Leon Thomas, R&B’s Hottest ‘Rock Star’

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Leon Thomas NPR: Tiny Desk Concert
Source: NPR / NPR

Leon Thomas, R&B’s Hottest ‘Rock Star’

Leon Thomas, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and R&B singer, is making waves in the music industry with his unique approach to contemporary R&B. With a background in Broadway and Nickelodeon, Thomas has emerged as a leader in the genre, focusing on live instrumentation and intricate riffs. His hit song “Mutt” has climbed the charts, showcasing his talent and dedication to his craft. Thomas’ journey from child star to respected artist has been marked by hard work and perseverance, culminating in critical acclaim and industry recognition. As he continues to push boundaries and collaborate with other artists, Thomas is poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene.

Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/leon-thomas-cover-story-2025-rb-hip-hop-power-players-1236057900

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Action Needed | Jay Johnson former WTLC PD and Afternoon Talent
Obituaries

Remembering Super Jay Johnson

Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close