Source: NPR / NPR

Leon Thomas, R&B’s Hottest ‘Rock Star’

Leon Thomas, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and R&B singer, is making waves in the music industry with his unique approach to contemporary R&B. With a background in Broadway and Nickelodeon, Thomas has emerged as a leader in the genre, focusing on live instrumentation and intricate riffs. His hit song “Mutt” has climbed the charts, showcasing his talent and dedication to his craft. Thomas’ journey from child star to respected artist has been marked by hard work and perseverance, culminating in critical acclaim and industry recognition. As he continues to push boundaries and collaborate with other artists, Thomas is poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene.

Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/leon-thomas-cover-story-2025-rb-hip-hop-power-players-1236057900