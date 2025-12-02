Mariah The Scientist Performs “Santa Baby” on ABC’s Disney Special

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Mariah The Scientist Delivers a Smooth, Sultry Twist on “Santa Baby” for ABC’s Holiday Spectacular

Mariah The Scientist is stepping into the holiday spotlight — and doing it her way.

The R&B starlet appeared on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” to perform her own smooth, modern take on the classic Christmas favorite, “Santa Baby.”

A Classic Song, Reimagined Through an R&B Lens

Originally made famous by Eartha Kitt, “Santa Baby” has been covered by countless artists — but Mariah brings something different.

Her version is:

Dreamy and slowed-down

Vocally intimate, almost diary-like

Softly flirtatious without doing too much

Perfect for the new generation discovering holiday classics

Where most artists lean into theatrics, Mariah leans into vibes, making the performance feel like a late-night winter playlist moment.

Mariah Keeps Winning in 2025

Between her touring run, viral moments, and growing influence across R&B culture, this performance is another reminder of why Mariah The Scientist stays in her own lane. She doesn’t chase trends; she elevates the vibe.

Her “Santa Baby” cover is likely to become one of the standout R&B holiday moments of the year — and we’re here for it.