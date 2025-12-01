Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael B. Jordan on Why ‘Sinners’ Was the ‘Second Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Done

Michael B. Jordan returns to American soil after a year away to star in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” a film set in 1930s Jim Crow-era Mississippi where Jordan plays twin brothers navigating a world of survival and ambition colliding with supernatural forces. The role demanded everything from the actor and showcased depths we haven’t seen before. Jordan describes the experience as one of the most challenging of his career, pushing him to explore new limits and stretch his abilities. The film represents a significant moment for Black cinema and the horror genre at the Academy Awards, with Jordan candidly expressing his admiration for Coogler and his desire to ensure his collaborator receives the recognition he deserves. Jordan also discusses his upcoming projects, including “Miami Vice” and a reimagination of “The Thomas Crown Affair.” Source: https://variety.com/2025/film/awards/michael-b-jordan-sinners-thomas-crown-affair-creed-4-1236591214/