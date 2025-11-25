Sophie Cunningham Joins Kelsey Mitchell In Signing With Project B
Project B, the highly anticipated global women’s basketball league set to launch in late 2026, has added two major stars to its growing roster: Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell.
These signings further solidify the league’s ambition to become a premier destination for elite talent.
Sophie Cunningham, known for her grit on the court and massive social media following, brings both basketball prowess and marketing appeal to Project B.
With over 1.6 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million Instagram followers, Cunningham’s influence extends far beyond the hardwood.
After a standout season with the Indiana Fever, where she played alongside Caitlin Clark, Cunningham’s move to Project B aligns with the league’s strategy of leveraging player storytelling and digital engagement to build a global fanbase.
Kelsey Mitchell, a 2025 WNBA MVP finalist, joins Project B following a career-best season with the Indiana Fever.
Mitchell averaged 20.2 points per game, led the league in three-pointers, and delivered a memorable postseason performance.
Her decision to join Project B highlights the league’s appeal, offering players seven-figure salaries and equity stakes which is an unprecedented model in women’s basketball.
Project B, founded by former tech executives, aims to revolutionize the sport with a Formula 1-style global tournament featuring six teams competing across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
The league’s innovative approach, including higher pay and equity opportunities, has already attracted other WNBA stars like Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, and Jewell Loyd.
As Project B continues to build its roster, the addition of Cunningham and Mitchell underscores its potential to reshape women’s basketball on a global scale, blending athletic excellence with digital innovation to captivate audiences worldwide.
