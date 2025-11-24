Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Dominant Purdue Crushes Texas Tech To Claim Baha Mar Championship

Purdue basketball showcased its dominance on Friday night, delivering a resounding 86-56 victory over No. 15 Texas Tech to claim the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas.

The top-ranked Boilermakers extended their unbeaten start to the season, improving to 6-0, while securing their fifth consecutive multi-team event (MTE) title.

The game was defined by Purdue’s relentless defense and offensive efficiency.

After a tight start, the Boilermakers unleashed a 26-3 run late in the first half, turning a 20-20 tie into a commanding 49-26 halftime lead.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During this stretch, Purdue connected on 10 consecutive field goals, while Texas Tech struggled to find answers, committing multiple turnovers and shooting just 33.3% from the field overall.

Oscar Cluff led the charge for Purdue with a double-double, tallying 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Seven Boilermakers scored in double figures, including Fletcher Loyer, who earned tournament MVP honors.

Purdue’s balanced attack and dominance on the boards (43-25 rebounding edge) left no doubt about their No. 1 ranking.

Texas Tech’s star, JT Toppin, was held in check by Purdue’s stifling defense, managing just 15 points on inefficient shooting.

The Red Raiders struggled from beyond the arc, hitting only 23.5% of their three-point attempts.

This victory not only marked Purdue’s largest regular-season win over a ranked opponent in school history but also solidified their reputation as a powerhouse in November tournaments.

Head coach Matt Painter praised his team’s effort, emphasizing their defensive strides and ability to execute under pressure.

Purdue now looks ahead to their next challenge, a home game against Eastern Illinois, as they continue their quest for a standout season.

Dominant Purdue Crushes Texas Tech To Claim Baha Mar Championship was originally published on 1075thefan.com