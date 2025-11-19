Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Leon Thomas On New Single “YES IT IS,” 6 Grammy Noms & Wale Collab

Leon Thomas On New Single “YES IT IS,” 6 Grammy Noms & Wale Collab

In the middle of a sold-out tour and with six new Grammy nominations under his belt, Leon Thomas is hitting career highs — all while staying close to the fans who made it possible.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Leon Thomas: Mutts Don't Heel Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During a recent conversation with DJ A&G, Leon Thomas opened up about how he’s balancing a busy tour schedule, a growing international fanbase, and the excitement of multiple Grammy nods — all without losing sight of the people who support him most. The singer, songwriter, producer and actor says performing for packed venues feels “even more meaningful” now that the Recording Academy has recognized his work.

He also discussed his latest single, “Yes, It Is” which he co-wrote and says pulls inspiration from real-life experiences and the stories of those closest to him.

From linking up with Wale in D.C. to preparing for upcoming dates in Europe and South Africa, Thomas remains focused on community. “After a 90-minute show, I’m still going to the after-party to connect with the supporters,” he shared. Between the “MUTT” remix with Chris Brown and recent collaborations like “Watching Us” with Wale, Thomas continues to show why he’s an artist built for longevity — and rooted in humility.

Leon Thomas On New Single “YES IT IS,” 6 Grammy Noms & Wale Collab was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

Entertainment

Smokey Robinson Faces New Accusation of Forcing a Man…

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Entertainment

Halle Bailey And Regé Jean Page Bring Romance To You Me And Tuscany

In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close