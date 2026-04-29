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Miracle Watts Turned Up For Her Bachelorette Weekend

Inside Miracle Watts's Sheer Sexy Bachelorette Weekend Ahead Of Wedding To Tyler Lepley

Surrounded by her closest friends, Miracle Watts soaked up every fun moment during her bachelorette weekend before saying "I do" to Tyler Lepley.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Prime Video's "Harlem" Premiere Screening And After Party
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Miracle Watts is preparing to head to the altar in true baddie fashion. The entrepreneur and model gathered with her closest friends for a bachelorette party night filled with luxe vibes, laughter, and fashion moments, leaving us with serious FOMO.

Wearing a sheer lace white look paired with a delicate veil, the P-Valley star gave a modern take on bridal dressing, leaning into softness while still embracing her signature sex appeal. From playful poses with her girls to champagne-fueled toasts, every picture captured Watts fully enjoying herself and soaking up every second leading up to “I do.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘They Both Fine!’ — Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley’s Gorgeous New Engagement Photos Got Us Gagging

While Watts stood out in white, her friends created the perfect contrast, stepping out in all-black coordinated looks that added a sleek, elevated feel to the celebration. The monochromatic moment allowed the bride-to-be to remain the focal point while still keeping the group aesthetic polished and cohesive. From curve-hugging dresses to chic, understated silhouettes, her crew understood the assignment, bringing a level of style that complemented the overall vibe without competing with it.

Miracle Watts Celebrated Her Bachelorette Weekend in Style

When it comes to her wedding day look, Watts has already offered a subtle preview. If her pre-wedding wardrobe is any indication, we can probably expect a gown that delivers sultry, high-fashion drama. Think a sculpted, body-hugging silhouette featuring lace or sheer elements, paired with a dramatic veil for a classic finish. And of course, a reception outfit change (or two) seems inevitable, likely being something sleek, modern, and spotlight-ready.

Watts’ relationship with fiancé Tyler Lepley adds even more depth to the moment, being that the two met on the set of P-Valley and have since built a love story that has quickly become a fan favorite due to their undeniable chemistry. Whether sharing glimpses of their blended family or publicly supporting one another, Watts and Lepley’s love seems to reflect a deep connection beyond the surface.

We wish these two beautiful humans nothing but the best on their marital journey.

RELATED CONTENT: Miracle Watts And ‘Harlem’ Star Tyler Lepley Officially Engaged

Inside Miracle Watts's Sheer Sexy Bachelorette Weekend Ahead Of Wedding To Tyler Lepley was originally published on madamenoire.com

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