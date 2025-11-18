Source: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler Confirms Black Panther 3 Status

Ryan Coogler has confirmed that Black Panther 3 is in active development, putting an end to months of speculation about the future of the Wakanda franchise. Coogler, who is returning to the world of Wakanda, shared the update during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. The confirmation comes after earlier hints and rumors about the next installment, with Denzel Washington and Damson Idris potentially joining the cast. With Coogler back as director and casting discussions underway, Black Panther 3 is officially moving forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Source: https://www.superherohype.com/news/639330-black-panther-3-update-ryan-coogler