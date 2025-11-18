Listen Live
Close
Movies

Ryan Coogler Confirms Black Panther 3 Status

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Source: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler Confirms Black Panther 3 Status

Ryan Coogler has confirmed that Black Panther 3 is in active development, putting an end to months of speculation about the future of the Wakanda franchise. Coogler, who is returning to the world of Wakanda, shared the update during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. The confirmation comes after earlier hints and rumors about the next installment, with Denzel Washington and Damson Idris potentially joining the cast. With Coogler back as director and casting discussions underway, Black Panther 3 is officially moving forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Source: https://www.superherohype.com/news/639330-black-panther-3-update-ryan-coogler

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

5 Items
News

House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds

We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

Amazing Aerial View Above Indiana World War Memorial and Museum in Downtown Indianapolis
Entertainment

FSSA Ends Contract with MDwise Affecting Thousands

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close