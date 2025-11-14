Listen Live
Questlove Confirms a Posthumous D’Angelo Project

New music from a soul icon is on the horizon.

Published on November 14, 2025

Questlove has confirmed that a posthumous D’Angelo project is coming soon, giving fans another chance to

hear the voice of one of neo soul’s most influential artists. The news surfaced during the 2025 Rock and Roll

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. While speaking with The National News Desk, Questlove said unreleased

material is on the way, and he described it as a sound that feels rooted in the past but shaped for the future. The

posthumous D’Angelo project already has listeners buzzing.

D’Angelo passed away last October at 51 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His work reshaped soul and R

and B across two generations. His album Voodoo became a blueprint for neo soul, while Black Messiah showed

how powerful his voice remained. Black Messiah went on to win a Grammy for Best R and B Album. The

posthumous D’Angelo project reflects the same creative spirit that defined his career.

Questlove and D’Angelo were original members of the Soulquarians, a collective that included Erykah Badu,

Mos Def, and Common. Their work set a new standard for live musicianship in the late nineties and early

2000s. Questlove said the new project carries that same energy. In a Rolling Stone piece, he reflected on their

friendship and shared memories of their last rehearsal before the 2025 Roots Picnic. D’Angelo had planned to

perform before Maxwell stepped in. There is no official release date yet. Still, Questlove’s comments make it

clear this project holds weight. Fans will get to hear D’Angelo’s voice again, something that has always felt rare

and meaningful. Until the release date is announced, the posthumous D’Angelo project remains one of the most

anticipated moments in music.

