Listen Live
Close
Music

Questlove teases posthumous D’Angelo music: “You’ll see soon”

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Source: Masterclass/Royal Oak Music Theatre

Questlove teases posthumous D’Angelo music: “You’ll see soon”

Questlove hinted at the possibility of new music from D’Angelo during the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The late Soul Singer may have unreleased songs that could be shared with the world soon.

“It’s always the sound of yesterday but for the future, and this record’s no different,” he told reporter Courtney Tezeno when asked to describe the what the unreleased music sounded like.

D’Angelo’s last studio album was released in 2014, and he passed away in October after battling pancreatic cancer. While there is no official confirmation from D’Angelo’s estate, fans may have new music to look forward to in the future. Source: https://www.thefader.com/2025/11/11/unreleased-dangelo-music-could-be-coming-soon

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Celebrities Attend San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
20 Items
All News

Jagged Edge In Concert: Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

83 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close