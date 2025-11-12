Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash After Reposting Trump White House TikTok

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Nicki Minaj has found herself at the center of political controversy once again—this time for engaging with a White House TikTok that celebrated President Donald Trump’s policy record using one of her songs.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The video, posted to the official White House account, showcased a highlight reel of Trump speaking about his administration’s achievements in border control, gas prices, and sports policies related to transgender athletes. The montage was set to Minaj’s hit “Va Va Voom,” giving the clip an energetic and recognizable soundtrack that quickly caught the attention of her massive online fan base.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Minaj reshared the TikTok across her own platforms, where it immediately drew both applause and criticism. Many online users accused the rapper of indirectly endorsing Trump’s policies, which have often been criticized as discriminatory toward immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

✕

“The majority of her fanbase is LGBTQ—that’s her core audience,” one fan wrote. “How can she share something that goes against the very people who have supported her from the start?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Others pointed out the irony of Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, engaging with messaging that champions “Americans first.” Critics argued that such rhetoric often excludes immigrants, making her repost especially puzzling.

However, not everyone saw the move as political. Some of Minaj’s defenders claimed she was merely acknowledging that her song had been featured in a viral video, not expressing support for the content itself. “Nicki probably just thought it was funny or flattering that her music was used,” one user commented.

This is not the first time Minaj’s online interactions have sparked political debate. Just a week before, she reposted another White House TikTok that mixed her track “Beez in the Trap” with 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” The video showed Trump and former First Lady Melania walking on a balcony, set to a mashup beat that has been trending across social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In response to that post, Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the White House TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE. Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow.”

The rapper’s reaction—lighthearted and humorous—suggested she may not have intended her reposts as political endorsements. Still, her engagement with Trump-related content has unsettled some fans who view her actions as inconsistent with the values she has previously expressed.

Related Article: ‘Make America Gag Again?’ Nicki Minaj’s Pro-Trump Tweets About Nigeria Spark MAGA Barbie Backlash

Related Article: SZA Responds To Nicki Minaj, Says She Reached Out Twice For Features

Minaj has also drawn attention in the past for commenting on global issues. Earlier this year, she publicly praised Trump’s remarks about religious persecution in Nigeria, a move that similarly stirred debate about her stance on political and humanitarian topics.

For now, Minaj has not issued a formal statement clarifying her intent behind resharing the TikTok. But as conversations around celebrity influence and politics continue, her recent post serves as another example of how a single social media action can ignite widespread discussion—and divide even the most loyal fanbases.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash After Reposting Trump White House TikTok was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com