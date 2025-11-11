Listen Live
Costco Recalls Kirkland Prosecco: What You Need to Know

Costco has issued a recall for its Kirkland Signature Prosecco, alerting customers to an important issue they need to know about.

Published on November 11, 2025

Source: Jay L Clendenin / Getty

Costco has issued an urgent recall of over 940,000 bottles of its Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG due to a potential laceration hazard. The recall comes after reports of bottles shattering unexpectedly, posing a serious risk to consumers.

The prosecco, manufactured by F&F Fine Wines International Inc., has already been linked to at least 10 incidents of bottle breakage, including one reported injury. Sold in green bottles with purple foil and a matching label, the product retailed for approximately $8. Affected bottles were distributed in Costco stores across 12 states, including Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio, between April and August 2025.

The recall includes Costco stores in the following 12 states:

  1. Iowa
  2. Illinois
  3. Indiana
  4. Kentucky
  5. Michigan
  6. Minnesota
  7. Montana
  8. North Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Ohio
  11. South Dakota
  12. Wisconsin

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises customers not to open the bottles. Instead, they should carefully wrap the bottle in paper towels or place it in a plastic bag before disposing of it. The universal product code for the recalled prosecco is 196633883742, and the Costco item number is 1879870.

This is not the first time this product has faced scrutiny. A similar recall occurred in September 2025, citing the same issue of bottles shattering even when unopened. While the manufacturer, which operates under the name Ethica Wines, has not disclosed additional injuries, the risk remains significant.

For families preparing for holiday celebrations, this recall serves as a reminder to prioritize safety. If you’ve purchased this prosecco, check the label and take immediate action to prevent potential harm. For further assistance, contact Costco or visit the CPSC website for more details.

