Wendy Williams’ Dementia Diagnosis Reversed After New Medical Evaluation

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams, once one of daytime television’s most outspoken personalities, may finally have some long-awaited clarity regarding her health. According to TMZ, a leading neurologist in New York City recently completed a new series of tests on Williams, and the results contradict her earlier diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

The updated findings were reportedly delivered to Williams’ legal team late last month, showing no signs of the degenerative brain disorder that affects memory, language, and behavior. These results are expected to be submitted to the court as part of an effort to end the legal guardianship that has controlled much of Williams’ life since 2022. Her lawyers are reportedly preparing documents that could push a judge to reconsider her current conservatorship arrangement.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the condition Williams was previously said to have, is a serious neurological disorder that causes progressive damage to the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes. Symptoms often include personality changes, difficulty communicating, and impaired judgment. But the latest medical evaluation appears to rule out that diagnosis, offering a more optimistic outlook for the 61-year-old.

Williams’ health has been the subject of public concern for years. In early 2024, her team released a statement saying she had been diagnosed with both frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, a condition that affects speech and comprehension. The announcement came after a period when Williams’ behavior had become increasingly erratic, and her family reported being unable to reach her while she stayed at a treatment facility.

Her health challenges had already led to a court-ordered guardianship in 2022, following concerns raised by her bank, Wells Fargo. The financial institution told a New York judge that it suspected Williams was being financially exploited and might be under “undue influence.”

The guardianship has been controversial ever since. Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a $250 million lawsuit earlier this year seeking to end it, claiming that the arrangement was harming rather than helping her. His lawsuit alleged that Williams was being “confined against her will” and cut off from meaningful contact with family and friends.

Hunter’s complaint described the guardianship as “a weapon, not a shield,” claiming that it provided no real therapeutic value or protection.

Now, with the new medical findings suggesting Williams is not suffering from dementia, those concerns could take on new weight. Her legal team hopes that this discovery will prompt the court to restore her independence.

Williams, who has also battled Graves’ disease and lymphedema, continues to recover privately while her supporters wait to see how the new medical information might affect her future.

For many fans, the news provides a glimmer of hope that Wendy Williams — the bold, unfiltered voice behind The Wendy Williams Show — might someday return to the public eye on her own terms.

