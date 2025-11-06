Omarion Announces New Album ‘O2,’ With Powerful Lead Single ‘For War’

Source: Derek White / Getty

Omarion Announces New Album ‘O2,’ Shares Powerful Lead Single ‘For War’

R&B fans, get ready — Omarion is officially stepping into a new era.

The Grammy-nominated singer has announced his upcoming album O2, arriving in 2026 through a partnership with Create Music Group.

The project serves as a full-circle moment for the former B2K frontman, nodding to his 2005 debut album O, which gave us early classics like “Touch” and the title track.

Leading the new album is the heartfelt single “For War,” a stirring ballad that finds Omarion reflecting on love, loyalty, and emotional battles worth fighting for.

“We normalized dysfunction, love still found a way / To get us through our trauma, cut that drama / Or will you sacrifice?”

In a statement, Omarion shared the deeper meaning behind the song:

“If love is the battlefield, ‘For War’ is the anthem for the warriors who fight with heart, not ego. Some fight for fame, some fight for love — but ‘For War’ reminds you the real battle is keeping your peace when the world tests your soul.”

O2 follows his 2023 releases Full Circle: Sonic Book One and Sonic Book Two, both praised for showcasing his growth as a storyteller and visionary within R&B.

This time, Omarion says the new music is about going deeper — blending reflection with intention.

Fans also have more to look forward to: in addition to the album, Omarion will reunite with his B2K brothers for the “B2K Boys 4 Life Tour” kicking off in spring 2026. Dates are expected to be announced soon.

Omarion’s partnership with Create Music Group also marks a new chapter in independence and creative control.

“Great music needs a great home — and with Create Music Group, I found a team that matches my frequency,” he said. “We’re tuned in, locked in, and ready to make music history… again.”

