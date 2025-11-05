Listen Live
Work

Priya Rathod on Redesigning Work for Well-Being

Why Burnout Is A Workplace Design Problem, Not A Personal Weakness

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Woman Stressed with Headache
Source: Storyblocks Enterprise / Storyblocks Enterprise

Why Burnout Is A Workplace Design Problem, Not A Personal Weakness

Priya Rathod emphasizes that redesigning work around trust, flexibility, and belonging is key to ending burnout. She believes that burnout reflects a system that fails to support the realities of modern work and family life. Rathod’s research shows that employees thrive when they feel energized, included, and trusted, and companies should focus on building trust, belonging, and energy into everyday management practices. She also highlights the importance of flexibility for caregivers and intentional boundary-setting to prevent burnout, emphasizing that burnout prevention is a shared responsibility between employees and employers. Ultimately, Rathod’s perspective underscores how flexibility, inclusion, and meaningful leadership can transform stress into sustainability, allowing employees to grow, innovate, and thrive. Source: https://allwork.space/2025/11/why-burnout-is-a-workplace-design-problem-not-a-personal-weakness

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Christmas Night of Lights
Contests

Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Style & Fashion

Toni Braxton’s Diamond Drip Is The Ultimate Fashion Flex – And Fans Are Obsessed

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close