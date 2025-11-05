Source: Storyblocks Enterprise / Storyblocks Enterprise

Why Burnout Is A Workplace Design Problem, Not A Personal Weakness

Priya Rathod emphasizes that redesigning work around trust, flexibility, and belonging is key to ending burnout. She believes that burnout reflects a system that fails to support the realities of modern work and family life. Rathod’s research shows that employees thrive when they feel energized, included, and trusted, and companies should focus on building trust, belonging, and energy into everyday management practices. She also highlights the importance of flexibility for caregivers and intentional boundary-setting to prevent burnout, emphasizing that burnout prevention is a shared responsibility between employees and employers. Ultimately, Rathod’s perspective underscores how flexibility, inclusion, and meaningful leadership can transform stress into sustainability, allowing employees to grow, innovate, and thrive. Source: https://allwork.space/2025/11/why-burnout-is-a-workplace-design-problem-not-a-personal-weakness