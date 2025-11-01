Listen Live
Rapper Common and Fat Joe's Life-Saving Story

Common Recalls Fat Joe Saving His Life During Feud with Mack 10 & Ice Cube

Published on November 1, 2025

Common Recalls Fat Joe Saving His Life During Feud with Mack 10 & Ice Cube

Common recently shared a story about how Fat Joe saved his life during an altercation in the mid-’90s on the West Coast. Common was involved in a feud with Ice Cube and Mack 10. During that time, things almost turned violent, but Fat Joe intervened and diffused the situation. This act of intervention led to the beef being squashed from Common’s side. He compared Joe’s actions to a scene from a movie. The incident was recounted by both Common and Mack 10 in separate interviews. They confirmed that the altercation was resolved thanks to Fat Joe’s intervention. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/common-fat-joe-saved-his-life-mack-10-ice-cube-feud-1236102601/

