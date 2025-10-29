NurPhoto

STATEWIDE–State Police want all Hoosiers to have a safe and Happy Halloween, but they also want you to follow some tips so you don’t put your life or the lives of others in danger.

Tips for Trick-or-Treaters:

-Children should always be accompanied by adults.

-Older children should trick-or-treat in groups. Have a cellphone too.

-Never enter a residence to retrieve candy.

-Wear reflective tape on your costume or carry a flashlight/glow stick. You want to be visible!

-Stay on the sidewalks and use extreme caution when crossing the street.

-Don’t eat candy until parents or an adult can inspect it.

-Only visit homes where the porch light is lit.

Tips for homeowners Greeting Trick-or-Treaters:

-Ensure your porch is well lit and the sidewalk is free from tripping hazards.

-If you have pets, please ensure they are secure.

-Don’t invite children into your home.

-Use flameless candles for your pumpkins.

Tips for drivers traveling on Halloween:

-Slow down, especially in subdivisions and urban areas.

-Use your bright lights when possible.

-Don’t drive distracted!

-Expect children crossing roadways.

Indiana State Police Issue Halloween Safety Tips was originally published on wibc.com