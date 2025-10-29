Listen Live
Local

Indiana State Police Issue Halloween Safety Tips

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
Lassemajas Ghost Parade In Gamla Linköping
NurPhoto

STATEWIDE–State Police want all Hoosiers to have a safe and Happy Halloween, but they also want you to follow some tips so you don’t put your life or the lives of others in danger.

Tips for Trick-or-Treaters:

-Children should always be accompanied by adults.
-Older children should trick-or-treat in groups. Have a cellphone too.
-Never enter a residence to retrieve candy.
-Wear reflective tape on your costume or carry a flashlight/glow stick. You want to be visible!
-Stay on the sidewalks and use extreme caution when crossing the street.
-Don’t eat candy until parents or an adult can inspect it.
-Only visit homes where the porch light is lit.

Tips for homeowners Greeting Trick-or-Treaters:

-Ensure your porch is well lit and the sidewalk is free from tripping hazards.
-If you have pets, please ensure they are secure.
-Don’t invite children into your home.
-Use flameless candles for your pumpkins.

Tips for drivers traveling on Halloween:

-Slow down, especially in subdivisions and urban areas.
-Use your bright lights when possible.
-Don’t drive distracted!
-Expect children crossing roadways.

Indiana State Police Issue Halloween Safety Tips was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Line Outside of Walmart on Long Island for Black Friday Shopping
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

80 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close