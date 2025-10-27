Listen Live
Charles Barkley on NBA Scandal and Integrity

Published on October 27, 2025

2016 Broadcasting & Cable Hall Of Fame 26th Anniversary Gala
Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty

NBA legend Charles Barkley criticized NBA players involved in a Mafia-linked gambling scandal, including Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones. The scandal, which has led to federal indictments, alleges that players manipulated games for betting profits. Barkley expressed frustration at the players’ actions, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity of the sport. The scandal has raised concerns about the NBA’s oversight of gambling activities and its impact on the league’s reputation and financial partnerships. Commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and emphasized the league’s commitment to maintaining fair competition. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/charles-barkley-goes-in-on-stupid-nba-players-after-mafia-gambling-bust/

