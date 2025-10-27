Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty

Charles Barkley Goes In On “Stupid” NBA Players After Mafia Gambling Bust

NBA legend Charles Barkley criticized NBA players involved in a Mafia-linked gambling scandal, including Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones. The scandal, which has led to federal indictments, alleges that players manipulated games for betting profits. Barkley expressed frustration at the players’ actions, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity of the sport. The scandal has raised concerns about the NBA’s oversight of gambling activities and its impact on the league’s reputation and financial partnerships. Commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and emphasized the league’s commitment to maintaining fair competition. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/charles-barkley-goes-in-on-stupid-nba-players-after-mafia-gambling-bust/