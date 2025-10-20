Colts beat Chargers 38-24 for sixth win, snap five-game skid in LA

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw for 288 yards and two scores, Jonathan Taylor had his third three-touchdown game of the season and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 on Sunday for their NFL-leading sixth win.

The Colts (6-1) also snapped a five-game skid in Los Angeles after losing to the Rams at SoFi Stadium last month. They hadn’t beaten the Chargers, Rams or now-Las Vegas Raiders in L.A. since 1986. Overall, the Colts hadn’t beat the Chargers since Sept. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis.

Off to their best start since 2009, the AFC South-leading Colts led 23-3 at halftime while holding the Chargers to 10 rushing yards on six carries. The Colts scored 2 1/2 minutes into the game on Taylor’s 23-yard TD run and never looked back.

Jones was 23 of 34. Taylor had 16 carries for 94 yards.

The Chargers (4-3) never led while losing for the third time in four games despite a career-high 423 passing yards and three touchdowns by Justin Herbert. His 37 completions set a franchise record.

The Chargers outscored the Colts 21-17 in the second half, rallying with three touchdowns on three straight possessions, after being limited to Cameron Dicker’s 43-yard field goal in the first half.

Their last drive of the game killed nine minutes but the Chargers turned the ball over on downs without getting to the red zone.

Quentin Johnston caught a 7-yard TD pass on the Chargers’ first possession of the third. The Colts answered with Taylor’s 8-yard run and Jones hit Michael Pittman Jr. on a 2-point conversion for a 31-10 lead.

Pittman had a 4-yard TD, Jones hit Tyler Warren with a 5-yard score, and Michael Badgley kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 23-3 halftime lead.

Read more from WRTV here