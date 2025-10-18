Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge will allow cameras in the courtroom for former football player Mark Sanchez’s criminal case.

Sanchez faces multiple charges in connection with an October 4th incident that left him stabbed multiple times.

The judge’s predecessor in the proceedings had declined to permit cameras, but individual judges have discretion to allow them.

Multiple pre-trial hearings have been set in addition to a December 11th trial date.

