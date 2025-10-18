Listen Live
Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

The Marion County judge now assigned to the case of former NFL player Mark Sanchez says they will allow cameras in the courtroom.

Published on October 18, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge will allow cameras in the courtroom for former football player Mark Sanchez’s criminal case.

Sanchez faces multiple charges in connection with an October 4th incident that left him stabbed multiple times.

The judge’s predecessor in the proceedings had declined to permit cameras, but individual judges have discretion to allow them.

Multiple pre-trial hearings have been set in addition to a December 11th trial date.

