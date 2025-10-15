Listen Live
Usher To Be Honored at Billboard Music Summit

Usher to Be Celebrated as ‘Legend of Live’ Honoree at 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit

Published on October 15, 2025

Usher Rendezvous In Paris Film Assets
Source: Courtesy / AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Usher will be honored as the Legend of Live at the 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit on his birthday, November 3. The event will celebrate his successful Past Present Future Tour, which included 83 international concerts. The summit will also feature a guided sound bath experience and panels on important topics in live entertainment. The one-day event will bring together industry leaders, artists, and innovators for networking and an awards ceremony. Tickets are available at BillboardLiveMusicSummit.com. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/usher-legend-of-live-2025-billboard-live-music-summit-1236088492/

