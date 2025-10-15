Source: Courtesy / AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Usher to Be Celebrated as ‘Legend of Live’ Honoree at 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit

Usher will be honored as the Legend of Live at the 2025 Billboard Live Music Summit on his birthday, November 3. The event will celebrate his successful Past Present Future Tour, which included 83 international concerts. The summit will also feature a guided sound bath experience and panels on important topics in live entertainment. The one-day event will bring together industry leaders, artists, and innovators for networking and an awards ceremony. Tickets are available at BillboardLiveMusicSummit.com. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/usher-legend-of-live-2025-billboard-live-music-summit-1236088492/