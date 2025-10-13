Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was hit by a pickup truck at an intersection in Indianapolis early Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at the intersection of Shelby and Raymond streets around 5:45 a.m. The driver of the pickup truck initially left the scene but later returned and is cooperating with the investigation.

The man who was hit was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear if impairment was a factor, but the driver will undergo a blood draw as per Indiana standard procedure for accidents resulting in serious injuries.

IMPD: Man Seriously Injured in Crash on Indy’s Near South Side was originally published on wibc.com