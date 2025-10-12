Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was released from the hospital Sunday and booked into the Marion County Jail in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred last weekend, according to Indianapolis police.

Sanchez was injured during a fight with a grease truck driver early October 4th and was stabbed multiple times in the torso. He spent about a week in the hospital before being taken into custody.

IMPD released a booking photo of Sanchez on Sunday. He was initially charged with three misdemeanors, and a felony charge was added several days later. A judge ordered that Sanchez must be booked into jail before he is allowed to leave the state.

Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 to face charges that include battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sanchez Released from Hospital, Booked into Jail was originally published on wibc.com