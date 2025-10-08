Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Former IU Coach Dan Dakich Under Fire for Racist Tweet After Indy Stabbing

Source: @blackindylive

Former IU basketball coach Dan Dakich is facing backlash after posting a racist tweet blaming “fatherless and armed African American kids” for violence in downtown Indianapolis.

Dakich — who once led the Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team and has long used his platform to stir controversy.

He made the comments while reacting to news that former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed downtown.

What Dakich failed to mention: police later confirmed that Sanchez was arrested and found at fault for his role in the altercation.

Instead of waiting for facts, Dakich used the incident to target young Black kids in Indianapolis — repeating the same racially charged narratives that have fueled division in the city for decades.

For critics, this latest outburst is just another reminder of how violence in Indy is too often weaponized to stigmatize Black youth rather than address root causes or facts.

