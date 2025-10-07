Listen Live
Sports

Indy artist honors late Colts owner Jim Irsay with tribute mural

A local artist is honoring late Colts owner Jim Irsay with a tribute mural on Indianapolis' north side.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – A local artist is honoring late Colts owner Jim Irsay with a tribute mural on Indianapolis’ north side.

The artist, Kwazar Martin, spent roughly 24 hours creating the large-scale piece on the side of the Toy Pit that already features 24 other murals.

The design captures one of Irsay’ celebrating the Colts’ Super Bowl victory — which Martin calls “one of his best highlights.”

Martin, an Indianapolis native, recognizes Irsay gave a lot to the city.

“He’s been around for a long time, and just out of respect for everything that’s been done, a lot of people love that guy, and you know, big time Colts fans out here, Martin said.

While Martin estimates the work took about 24 hours altogether, the painting sessions were broken up into roughly four-hour blocks over several days — depending on the weather and how the sun hit the building.

The mural is located at The Toy Pit at 3827 N. College Avenue. Martin says it came to life through a collaboration with the store’s owner. The reaction, he notes, has been overwhelmingly positive from both local residents and dedicated Colts fans.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Destroying of old industrial building by excavator destroyer
Local

Indianapolis clears troubled Towne and Terrace housing complex

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close