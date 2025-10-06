Colts rout Raiders 40-6 at home for historic 4-1 start

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, and Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts routed the Las Vegas Raiders 40-6.

The 34-point margin was Indy’s largest since it won 37-3 at Jacksonville in 2013.

Jones finished 20 of 29 for 212 yards and moved to 4-1 as a starter this year, surpassing his combined victory total over the past two seasons with the New York Giants. Taylor rushed 17 times for 66 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards — ending a streak of nine straight games with 95 yards or more from scrimmage.

The Colts (4-1) took full advantage of the Raiders’ miscues. They converted a blocked punt, two interceptions and a turnover on downs into TDs.

Las Vegas (1-4) lost its fourth straight on another productive day for Ashton Jeanty. The rookie had 14 carries for 67 yards and five receptions for 42 yards. Geno Smith was 25 of 36 for 228 yards with the two picks.

After settling for a 24-yard field goal on a long opening possession, the Raiders never seriously threatened.

Read more from WRTV here