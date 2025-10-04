Listen Live
Young: Government Shutdown is "Manufactured Crisis" from Dems

Young: Government Shutdown is “Manufactured Crisis” from Democrats

Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is mostly to blame for the government shutdown.

Published on October 4, 2025

Todd Young
Source: CSPAN

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young is calling the shutdown of the federal government a “manufactured crisis” created by the Democrats.

The shutdown reached the fourth day on Saturday. Senate Democrats blocked a fourth attempt from the GOP to get back to work on Friday.

Republicans have pushed to pass a budget that would keep the government funded at current levels until mid-November. Democrats are arguing for Congress to renew Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of the year. Republicans also claim that Democratic lawmakers are wanting illegal immigrants to get health care.

“What the Democrats are effectively asking us to do is to undo some common sense changes that we made to the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ to our health care in this country,” Sen. Young told Bloomberg TV.

Sen. Young said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is to blame for the shutdown, saying he’s hurting the American people by pandering to the far left wing of his party.

“Chuck Schumer has decided to go with the far left on this,” said Young. “He wants to shut down the federal government because he’s mad at Donald Trump.”

Sen. Young said negotiations on issues like health care subsidies can take place once the government is back open, but he’s not optimistic that more Democrats will vote on the side of the GOP.

“They want to send a message that they’re fighting at a time when they effectively have no power because the American people rejected their platform and their candidates last election,” he said.

The Senate votes again on Monday. House Speaker Mike Johnson has designated next week as a “district work period,” meaning no votes are scheduled in the House.

