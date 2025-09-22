Source: Livenation / LiveNation

Marlon Wayans Responds to Negative Reviews of HIM

Marlon Wayans isn’t letting critics dim the spotlight on his latest film HIM, a chilling sports-horror thriller produced by Jordan Peele.

The movie tells the story of an ambitious American football player who retreats to an isolated training compound owned by his idolized quarterback—portrayed by Wayans himself.

What begins as an opportunity to learn from a hero quickly spirals into something darker, merging the intensity of sports drama with psychological horror.

While the film has been met with mixed and, at times, harsh reviews from critics, Wayans took to Instagram to defend the project.

He emphasized that audience reactions tell a different story, highlighting the gap that often exists between critics’ takes and general viewers’ enjoyment.

His response underscores his belief in the uniqueness of HIM, calling it a bold experiment in genre-blending.

Despite the critical reception, HIM made a strong impact at the box office, pulling in $13.5 million during its U.S. opening weekend.

That success suggests audiences are willing to take the ride, no matter what reviewers say.

As HIM prepares for its U.K. release on October 3, all eyes will be on whether international audiences embrace Wayans’ daring new direction.

Marlon Wayans addresses negative HIM reviews was originally published on hot1009.com