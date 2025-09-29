Listen Live
Snoop Dogg Return to NBC for Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg Set to Return for NBCUniversal's Winter Olympics Coverage

Published on September 29, 2025

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Set to Return for NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympics Coverage

Snoop Dogg is set to return to NBC and Peacock to cover the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February. The global megastar will provide his unique perspective on the Games, exploring northern Italy and sharing his take with viewers during NBCUniversal's Winter Olympic primetime coverage. Snoop will join NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico for the "Snoop's Greatest Hits" segment, celebrating with athletes and their families. The rapper previously made a memorable appearance at the Paris Olympics last summer, carrying the Olympic torch and engaging with various events. The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place from Feb. 6-22, 2026.

