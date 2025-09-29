Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

Naomi Osaka’s media company, Hana Kuma, has teamed up with REVOLT Sports to create original content highlighting the experiences and influence of women athletes. The collaboration will feature athlete-driven programming across digital platforms and live events, showcasing not only athletic achievements but also the cultural and entrepreneurial work of women in sports. The partnership aims to amplify the voices of women athletes and tell stories that are often overlooked, celebrating their resilience, excellence, and leadership both on and off the field. Through intimate interviews, training camp features, and immersive coverage, the content slate will provide audiences with new ways to connect with these inspiring athletes and their impactful journeys. Source: https://www.complex.com/sports/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/naomi-osakas-hana-kuma-partners-with-revolt-women-athletes