Listen Live
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-ROLAND GARROS-FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN'S SINGLES
Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

Naomi Osaka’s media company, Hana Kuma, has teamed up with REVOLT Sports to create original content highlighting the experiences and influence of women athletes. The collaboration will feature athlete-driven programming across digital platforms and live events, showcasing not only athletic achievements but also the cultural and entrepreneurial work of women in sports. The partnership aims to amplify the voices of women athletes and tell stories that are often overlooked, celebrating their resilience, excellence, and leadership both on and off the field. Through intimate interviews, training camp features, and immersive coverage, the content slate will provide audiences with new ways to connect with these inspiring athletes and their impactful journeys. Source: https://www.complex.com/sports/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/naomi-osakas-hana-kuma-partners-with-revolt-women-athletes

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Exterior of IHOP Restaurant in Lansing, Kansas
Entertainment

Celebrate National Pancake Day 2025 in Indianapolis

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025
Events

Circle City Classic Parade 2025

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close