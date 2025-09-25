Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

SZA Blames AI for ‘Children Dying’ in New Instagram Story

SZA has taken to Instagram to warn against AI-generated content featuring her likeness or music. The R&B singer criticized the trend of fans posting AI-generated images of her and highlighted the dangers of AI, urging fans to stop creating such content. In a series of Instagram Stories, SZA addressed the issue, asking fans to refrain from generating AI images or songs of her due to the environmental impact and harm to communities. She emphasized the consequences of using AI and its effects on marginalized communities, urging followers to consider the implications of their actions. SZA’s strong warning against AI content involving her voice or likeness aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of AI technology. Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/sza-blames-ai-children-dying-180628412.html