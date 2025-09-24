Listen Live
Slick Rick and Idris Elba Release New Track “Badman Generation”

Published on September 24, 2025

Source: Getty

Hip-hop legend Slick Rick and actor/musician Idris Elba have teamed up for their first official collaboration, “Badman Generation,” directed by Meji Alabi. The track, recorded at Elba’s 7WALLACE Studios in London, combines storytelling and cultural pride. The video, shot on Electric Avenue in South London, pays homage to the artists’ British roots. Slick Rick and Elba describe the song as a blend of style, strength, and storytelling, reflecting their shared experiences and influences. “Badman Generation” is part of Slick Rick’s visual album VICTORY, featuring collaborations with Nas, Giggs, and Estelle.

Source: https://thesource.com/2025/09/23/slick-rick-idris-elba-badman-generation/

