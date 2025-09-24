Why The Black In Fashion Council Showroom Is A Must-See Every Fashion Week

Source: Lauren Williams/HB / HelloBeautiful

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) isn’t complete without stepping into the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) Showroom. Season after season, it’s the space that exemplifies how and why Black culture sets the tone for fashion – and why Black designers deserve more than a moment.

Twice a year, the BIFC transforms into a gallery of Black creativity, where designers reimagine luxury, heritage, and identity right before your eyes. This year, I stopped by to see the September 2025 iteration.

What The Black In Fashion Council Teaches Us About Style, Trend, & Ourselves

Traditional runway shows are all about the event – models in motion, music booming, lights flashing. The showroom, though, offers a different kind of flow.

It’s where you slow down, run your hands over fabrics, flip through lookbooks, and actually talk to the designers. It feels less like watching fashion from afar and more like stepping directly into the world they’ve created.

This September, the BIFC partnered with KFN Events, supported by Google and Perrier, to showcase an incredible lineup. Walking into the space felt like entering a contemporary art gallery, with its white walls, polished floors, and clean lines. Every detail seemed designed to let the work shine.

I stopped and talked to several designers while in the showroom. The first was Taylor Thompson, a Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Fund Designer.

Taylor is already making waves with his brand 5000. He dressed Christian Latchman, the face of the 2025 Met Gala. And his showroom collection carried that same energy.

Think blazer dresses that extended into fluid skirt bottoms, halter-style vests cut with sharp precision, and innovative jacket-and-trouser pairings that blurred the line between formal and futuristic. The palette was moody and refined, featuring black and gray, grounded by earthy browns and rich eggplant. Every piece felt dramatic yet wearable, modern suiting made better.

Anima Iris

Bag designer Anima Iris was another creative who stood out. Every bag in her collection carried the weight of artistry and heritage. The intricate beadwork was crafted in Kenya, while each piece was handmade in Senegal – an intentional mix of tradition and luxury.

A cream oval top-handle bag, sculptural and sleek, was a show stopper, while playful beaded minis exploded with color. Structured brown carryalls grounded the lineup, striking the perfect balance between whimsy and sophistication. Anima Iris accessories are designed for the fashion-forward woman who wants her bag to spark conversation while still being effortlessly chic.

Johnny Nelson

Johnny Nelson had everyone stopping and taking pictures of his pieces. The NY native’s jewelry and accessories told a story that was so familiar and important to the culture.

Gold fist earrings symbolized power and protest, while chunky rings glowed with emerald and malachite stones. Statement necklaces carried the weight of history, merging culture with high-fashion edge.

IDO

Earth tones and texture dominated IDO’s racks. A chocolate-brown fringe two-piece was my absolute fav. (I told the designer I need it in every color).

Handmade crochet tops paired with sleek, crochet skirts showcased the designer’s signature balance of comfort and boldness. The IDO pieces were also interchangeable, oozing with style versatility.

1389 Woodruff

1389 Woodruff was where heritage met modern silhouettes. A bubble-hem dress with a cinched waist drew inspiration from the tradition of “overdressing” in the Black church.

The piece was gorgeous, and a nod to the elegance and excess that defined Sunday best. Another standout was a sheer, mixed-print dress, the patchwork pattern mapping streets in Cleveland once used as routes to freedom for Black people. Styled sheer and flowy, it offered versatility: it could be worn alone, layered over jeans, or paired with a bodysuit.

The collection breathed new life into cultural storytelling, transforming history into fashion moments that felt both rooted and refreshing.

The Black In Fashion Council Stays At The Intersection Of Purpose, Trend, & Retail

Other designers as part of the showroom included Diallo, Don’t Let Disco, Emote, Esenshel, Muehleder, and Shwetambari. In addition, other BIFC designers included Accorda, Elexiay, and Omól.

I left the NYFW appointment with a Perrier in one hand, flowers in the other, and the same feeling I get every season: pride and possibility. I also had a few items I needed to “add to cart.”

Because we’re rooting for everybody Black and spending our money with Black designers, too.

Why The Black In Fashion Council Showroom Is A Must-See Every Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com