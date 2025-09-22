Adele could be headlining the 2026 Big Game halftime show, and fans can’t stop buzzing. The New York Post reports she’s in talks to perform at the Big Game in Santa Clara.

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

In 2016, Adele told fans she wasn’t interested. She said the show “is not about music” and joked that she couldn’t dance. Almost a decade later, the rumors are back—and this time, the timing feels right.

Adele has proven she can command massive stages. Her Las Vegas residency drew rave reviews, showcasing her unmatched voice and presence. With a catalog of global hits like Hello and Rolling in the Deep, she has the power to deliver one of the most iconic halftime shows ever.

Other names, including Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, have surfaced in conversations. But right now, Adele is the leading candidate.

Adele could be headlining the 2026 Big Game halftime show, a choice that would highlight artistry over spectacle. Instead of fireworks and choreography, the NFL could embrace pure vocal power and emotional storytelling.

Fans have waited years to see her on this stage. Adele could be headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and if she accepts, it may become one of the most unforgettable performances in halftime history.

