Listen Live
Sports

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

wtlc Pick The Playlist - Help Us Pick the music we play
NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans

The Colts are showing balance, discipline, and firepower on both sides of the ball.

With a mistake-free offense, playmakers at every level, and an opportunistic defense, this team looks legitimately dangerous early in the season.

Take a look below at the Notable Takeaways From Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans.

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Team

3-0 Start – The Colts are 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

41 points are the most in a game since Week 9 of 2021.

They’ve scored 29+ points in each of their first three games – a feat not achieved since 1969.

Zero turnovers through three games – a first in franchise history.

NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Daniel Jones

Most passing yards through 3 games by a Colt since Andrew Luck (2016).

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Jonathan Taylor

Most rushing yards through 3 games in team history since at least 1970.

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Michael Pittman Jr.

Passed Raymond Berry for 5th-most receiving yards by a Colt in their first 6 seasons.

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Grover Stewart

Blocked a field goal to end the half – first Colts block since Week 5 of 2022 (also Stewart).

NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Brandy & Monica 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour asset
Entertainment

Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Persia White
Entertainment

Persia White Hints at Possible Girlfriends Movie

Wine Down
Events

R&B After Hours-Wine and Dine At Prime 47

DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception
All News

Black Joy: Alonzo Mourning Builds Affordable Housing for Seniors in Florida

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close