Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans

The Colts are showing balance, discipline, and firepower on both sides of the ball.

With a mistake-free offense, playmakers at every level, and an opportunistic defense, this team looks legitimately dangerous early in the season.

Take a look below at the Notable Takeaways From Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans.

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans was originally published on 1075thefan.com