Jonathan Taylor Talks Epic Win, Spin Moves, And Team Chemistry on Fan Morning Show Following Week 3 Win vs Titans

Taylor Talks Epic Win, Spin Moves, and Team Chemistry on Fan Morning Show Following Week 3 Win vs Titans

Following a commanding 41-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor joined the Fan Morning Show to discuss the team’s hot start and his spectacular performance.

Fresh off a three-touchdown, 100-yard game, Taylor gave fans an inside look at the mindset of the undefeated Colts.

A major topic was his electrifying 46-yard touchdown run, which featured a sharp cut, a powerful spin, and broken tackles.

When asked where it ranks among his favorite NFL runs, Taylor placed it high on the list. “It’s definitely up there,” he said, emphasizing the importance of a divisional game.

“You know, those games… they just mean a little bit more because we know to achieve our ultimate goal, it starts in a division.”

That highlight-reel play also showcased a spin move that Taylor has been working to perfect.

He confirmed with a laugh that after putting in the work, the move is now “officially in the repertoire.”

