Murder Charges Filed Against Man in Fatal Greenwood Shooting

21-year-old Isiah Peak Jr. has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting that killed 22-year-old Bidan Mburu at a Greenwood apartment complex on Tuesday.

Published on September 20, 2025

Isiah Peak Jr.
Isiah Peak Jr. (Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged with murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing an innocent person in Greenwood.

Charges were filed this week in Johnson County against 21-year-old Isiah Peak Jr.

Greenwood police said on the night of September 16, Peak got into an argument with the mother of his child at the Westminster apartments. The woman said Peak was threatening to shoot her so she called her brother for help.

The brother told police that when he arrived at the apartment, Peak walked towards the front door and fired one shot at him but missed. The bullet hit someone else who also lived at the complex.

22-year-old Bidan Mburu was shot in the head and later died. He had nothing to do with the dispute.

Johnson County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Kubacki called it the “ultimate tragedy.”

“You know no one deserves to have their life taken like that by a shooting,” he said.

With the help of multiple witnesses, Greenwood Police, Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshall’s Service tracked down Peak who ran away following the shooting. He was found soon after at a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis.

Peak is being held at the Johnson County Jail without bond pending a murder trial.

