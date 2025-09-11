Listen Live
The Fix: Taraji P. Henson Expands Her Wine Empire

Published on September 11, 2025

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Taraji P. Henson is proving she can shine both on the screen and in the wine aisle. The award-winning actress and entrepreneur has teamed up once again with Seven Daughters, this time introducing the Taraji P. Henson Sweet Red Blend.

Fresh off the successful relaunch of their Moscato, Taraji wanted her next wine to reflect something deeply personal. “This red represents my love for bold flavors and heart-filled experiences,” she shared. And she means it—this isn’t your ordinary red. Designed to be enjoyed year-round, the blend is versatile enough to serve chilled, making it perfect for warm-weather gatherings, cozy dinners, or those impromptu celebrations with friends.

Taraji P. Henson x Seven Daughters Wines Meet & Greet
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

What makes the Taraji P. Henson Sweet Red Blend stand out is its approachable style. It’s sweet yet balanced, elegant but fun—just like Taraji herself. The wine captures that feeling of joy when people come together, whether it’s for a milestone moment or simply a Tuesday night toast.

Seven Daughters has a reputation for crafting wines that celebrate connection and community, so the collaboration feels seamless. Taraji’s star power brings a modern edge, reminding us that wine should never feel intimidating. It should be sipped, savored, and shared.

So, if you’re stocking up for the season ahead, make room on your shelf for Taraji’s latest creation.

Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
WTLC
