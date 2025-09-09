Lizzo on today’s music: “No one can serve the masses anymore”

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Lizzo, a hitmaker in her own right, has shed light on why we haven’t heard any popular tune labeled the ‘song of the summer’.

The Detroit born singer said that the music industry has been diluted by social media’s need for the next hit, which in turn, does not offer a long shelf live for any song that does go ‘viral’.

“If you are upcoming in this industry.. the music industry is in complete shambles, and you can use that to your advantage.” Lizzo “Back in the day the music was very algorithmic, as any other industry was; but that industry was controlled to a certain extent. “Now in this digital streaming age, there is no control over the algorithm

“Every major music artist besides Beyoncé, has dropped music this year… I just dropped an album with SZA and Doja Cat on it, and I just dropped the deluxe to my mixtape today. And there are still people who don’t even know I dropped music.”

She then goes on to name more A-lists artists that have dropped music, but haven’t received their flowers, from artists including Lady Gaga, to Drake, giving reason why.

“It’s not because the music isn’t incredible, it’s because the way the algorithm is set up, no one can serve the masses anymore… now you have to serve your niche” Lizzo explained.

Social media users understood and even echoed Lizzo’s sentiments, agree that music promotion is being funneled into a more target-centric process as opposed to mass-promotion.

“Too much fragmentation. Gotta go city to city, station to station again… cant just use social media to get it done. Gotta go see the DJs again!!!” American radio personality and host oldmanebro wrote.

Other just think the music is simply not good.

“Nah people just don’t like the BS that’s coming out, needs some soul in it, all this music soulless af” novelistguy commented.

What do you think? Is today’s music ‘hitless’? Let us know in the comments below!

