Frontier Airlines Drops GoWild Annual Pass

Frontier Airlines just launched one of the hottest travel deals of the year. The airline is offering its GoWild Annual Pass for only $299, giving travelers access to unlimited flights for nearly two years. The offer is available through Sept. 5, and seats are expected to go fast.

The Frontier Airlines GoWild Annual Pass normally sells for $599, but this promotion cuts the price in half. Flyers can book travel to more than 100 destinations across the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico.

Here is what the deal includes. Travelers pay just one cent for airfare on each trip, plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges. Domestic flights can be confirmed the day before travel, while international trips can be booked up to ten days in advance. For a small additional fee, travelers can also lock in select flights early.

Love Travel? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Frontier’s chief commercial officer, Bobby Schroeter, called the deal the airline’s most exciting GoWild offer yet. He highlighted the value of nearly two years of travel access at the lowest price ever.

Pass holders can also earn FRONTIER Miles on extras such as seat selection and baggage. Using the pass also helps extend mileage expiration, making it easier to save rewards for future trips.

This Frontier Airlines GoWild Annual Pass deal ends Sept. 5. Travelers ready to explore new destinations should act quickly, because this early access price will not last.